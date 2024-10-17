Left Menu

UK Hits Russian 'Shadow Fleet' with Sanctions

Britain has imposed sanctions on 18 more Russian oil tankers and four LNG vessels, targeting the so-called 'shadow fleet'. The action brings the total sanctioned tankers to 43, aiming to cut revenues to Russia's economy. The UK also sanctioned gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:11 IST
The UK government announced on Thursday its latest move in sanctioning 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquified natural gas vessels, marking the most extensive batch of sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' to date.

These newly sanctioned vessels will not be permitted to enter UK ports and will lose access to British maritime services, raising the total count of sanctioned oil tankers to 43. This effort is part of UK's ongoing strategy to disrupt financial flows to Russia, estimated at 4.9 billion pounds last year, to weaken economic support for Putin's regime.

In addition, the UK sanctioned the Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC. The Department for Transport, alongside maritime authorities, is scrutinizing Russian ships with potentially dubious insurance claims, demanding transparency in their insurance status as they navigate the English Channel.

