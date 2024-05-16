Maharashtra's contribution crucial in thwarting BJP's power retention: Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday exuded confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will win majority of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, and said the state will be a game-changer in preventing the BJP from retaining power.

''Even though we (Congress) are contesting 17 (seats), each of the 48 seats belong to Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Maharashtra will be a gamechanger state which will stop the BJP government from coming to power again,'' Chennithala told PTI.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra claimed that the current political scenario is completely in favour of the MVA.

''People of Maharashtra are convinced about the wrongdoings of the present government and that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA regime was dislodged using central agencies. People are frustrated and are waiting for an opportunity,'' he said.

Chennithala said the previous Bommai government in Karnataka was not elected and was formed by breaking away MLAs from other parties.

''When it approached people for re-election, people taught them a lesson. In Maharashtra, too, there is maximum support for the MVA,'' he said.

He rejected speculation that the Congress had succumbed to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in seat adjustments.

''We are looking at the larger scenario. We have to accommodate each other. Out of 48, we should win maximum seats and the main objective is to dislodge the Modi government. We are accommodating everybody in the spirit of coalition. We are working together,'' he said.

Chennithala said the bigger challenge before the MVA will also be the assembly elections scheduled later this year. ''We haven't discussed assembly polls yet. But MVA will get a majority and form the next government in the state,'' he said.

''People are frustrated. Maharashtra has seen the largest number of farmer suicides. They will give a befitting reply to the present day government,'' he said.

