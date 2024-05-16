Kejriwal has lost his mind after going to jail: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that the Delhi CM has lost his mind after going to jail.

Adityanath made the remarks in a response to the claims by Kejriwal that the UP chief minister will be removed from the post if the BJP retains power.

At a joint press conference along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here this morning, Kejriwal reiterated his claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be made the next prime minister and Yogi Adiyanath will be removed as UP chief minister if the BJP comes to power again.

Adityanath said, ''Kejriwal has lost his mind after going to jail. The Delhi CM, who shattered Anna Hazare's aspirations and sided with the corrupt, is now targeting me. He has embraced the Congress, against whom Anna protested, like a necklace.'' He was addressing an election rally in Tindwari in support of the candidate for the Hamirpur-Mahoba Lok Sabha seat. ''Kejriwal has shattered Anna Hazare's hopes. It must be disheartening for Anna to witness the kind of politics that has arisen from his movement,'' Adityanath said, adding that Anna Hazare might never forgive the AAP national convener for this ''betrayal''.

He alleged that since assuming power, the Aam Aadmi Party has surrounded itself with corrupt individuals. ''With Kejriwal in jail, the people of Delhi felt a sense of relief, as if their 'cough' had subsided, but his release would likely cause them to 'cough' again,'' Adityanath said in a lighter vein. On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, and directed him to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. The Delhi CM was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the excise 'scam'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)