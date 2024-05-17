Left Menu

Complaint filed against BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay for derogatory remarks against Mamata

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay, alleging that he made sexist remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally.TMC leader and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the party will also take legal action against Gangopadhyay, a former judge of Calcutta High Court.In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, TMC leader Derek OBrien said, In the said speech, Gangopadhyay has made certain highly offensive utterances, being Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:54 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay, alleging that he made ''sexist'' remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally.

TMC leader and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the party will also take legal action against Gangopadhyay, a former judge of Calcutta High Court.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, ''In the said speech, Gangopadhyay has made certain highly offensive utterances, being: 'Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you're getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes.'' ''This clearly shows the misogynist conduct of the BJP candidate. It is unfortunate that having being held a prominent position in the judiciary, he has chosen to attack on the dignity of women, especially one who is holding a position of power,'' the letter stated.

The TMC demanded that the office of the CEO should issue orders to initiate criminal proceedings against Gangopadhay and impose a complete ban on him from attending any public meetings, processions or rallies, besides restraining him and other BJP candidates from making any personal or disgraceful remarks.

Addressing a press conference, Panja said that Gangopadhyay ''has crossed all limits of decency by making 'sexist' remarks against Banerjee''.

In a purported video which surfaced on Thursday Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about ''the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold,'' triggering a row with the TMC labelling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity.

PTI, however, couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.

''Gangopadhyay is a candidate and a former judge. He must be aware of the legal matters than most of us. Can a candidate use such words,'' Panja asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

