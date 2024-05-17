Left Menu

Modi Honors Ambedkar and Savarkar Ahead of Mumbai Mega Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar and V D Savarkar in Mumbai before addressing an election rally at Shivaji Park. He shared the stage with MNS president Raj Thackeray and other key leaders. The rally aims to garner support for the Shiv Sena-BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar at his memorial in Mumbai before heading to Shivaji Park to address an election rally for ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance.

Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where Ambedkar was cremated, and Savarkar's memorial are located in close vicinity of the sprawling Shivaji Park Ground, where Modi will share stage with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, a BJP ally.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale are attending the rally.

The campaign rally is being held to seek votes for all the 6 Shiv Sena-BJP candidates in Mumbai which goes to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

