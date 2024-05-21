Minorities have benefited most from Modi govt: BJP candidate from Pratapgarh, Sangam Lal Gupta urges minorities to vote for BJP

BJP candidate from Pratapgarh, Sangam Lal Gupta, urged the minorities to vote for the party if they have benefited from the schemes of the Central government. He said that the minorities have benefited the most from the Modi government. "Under his government, houses were given to some selected people but Modi government has given houses to all sections of people. There was no discrimination against any class. Minorities have benefited the most from our government. Although the minority does not vote for us, yet we have not discriminated against them in any way. If they have benefited, they should vote in the interest of the country," Sangam Lal Gupta said.

He appealed to the minority that they should go aside and think about what benefits they have gotten from the SP and Congress governments and compare them with the schemes of the Modi government. Sangam Lal Gupta, while talking to ANI, said that INDIA bloc is completely disintegrated and they do not have any issues.

On Rahul Gandhi's statement of giving 10 kg of ration, Sangam Lal Gupta said that his government had been in power for many decades; he could have already given ration, toilets could have been built and houses could have been given under the PM Awas Yojana. Speaking further, Sangam Lal Gupta said that PoJK was, is and will always be a part of India. Home Minister Amit Shah had also said in Parliament that PoJK is a part of India and we will take it.

Reacting to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole comparing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Ravana, Sangam Lal Gupta said that the opposition is completely frustrated, which is why it makes such statements. "Yogi Adityanath is a saint and it is wrong to compare any saint with Ravana. For a saint, all that matters is society and service to society. Yogi Adityanath, as a saint, has only one feeling-respect for all sections. For them--Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian--all religions are equal," he added. Congress leader Nana Patole had said that when Ravana came to abduct Sitaji, he came wearing a saffron robe.

Gupta said that the opposition is continuously opposing Article 370 and has even gone to the Supreme Court. The opposition has continuously opposed the Ram temple. "You were invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple, but you rejected the invitation. There is a flaw in the intentions of the opposition. The opposition is determined to remove 370 and repeal the CAA bill. The opposition opposes things of interest. However, the BJP is doing all this work to bring about change in the lives of the poor," he said. Speaking about the claim by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that the INDIA bloc would win 79 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Sangam Lal Gupta said that even one seat is difficult for the INDIA bloc. "The opposition is nervous; that is why it is making such statements. 12 people from the INDIA bloc family are contesting the elections. Will such a party look after the interests of the country or the interests of its family first? This is not INDIA bloc but a private limited company, that only thinks about its own family. Couldn't any other Yadav have gotten the ticket from Azamgarh to contest the elections?" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)