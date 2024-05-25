Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad Passes Away Due to Heart Attack: Politicians Across Parties Express Grief

Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad from the Badshahpur assembly constituency died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, police said. The 45-year-old MLA suffered a heart attack in the morning and was taken to a private hospital, they said. He died during treatment at Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here, they said.

Daulatabad had won the Badshahpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections as an independent candidate and later supported the BJP government.

The family members of the deceased MLA could not be contacted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Karan Goel confirmed the family has received information about the MLA's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at Daulatabad's death, saying with his hard work and dedication had created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age. ''I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Haryana MLA Rakesh Daulatabad ji. With his hard work and dedication, he had created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age,'' Modi posted on X.

''May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!,'' Modi posted in Hindi.

Political leaders from ruling the BJP and other parties also condoled the MLA's death.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar have expressed grief over Daulatabad's death and said his demise has created a void in state's politics.

''I am saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Badshahpur MLA,'' Saini posted on X.

The chief minister said Daulatabad's sudden death has created a void in the state's politics.

Former CM Khattar also expressed grief over Daulatabad's death. ''I am shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden demise of Shri Rakesh Daulatabad, MLA from Badshahpur Assembly,'' he posted on X.

Khattar said the Haryana Assembly has lost a young and energetic member and that Daulatabad will always be missed in the state's politics. Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala also condoled the demise of the legislator. The 90-member Haryana Assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant.

After Daulatabad's demise, the strength of the assembly has come down to 87. SUN SKY SKY

