Jharkhand: Four Naxals killed, two arrested during encounter in Chaibas
The four naxals killed included a zonal commander, a sub zonal commander as well as an area commander. The two arrested naxals also included an area commander.
Four naxals were killed and two others were arrested by the security forces in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, the police said on Monday. The four naxals killed included a zonal commander, a sub zonal commander as well as an area commander.
The two arrested naxals also included an area commander. The police also recovered rifles of different calibre.
Further details are awaited in the case. Earlier on Saturday, at least eight Naxalites were killed and one jawan lost his life, during an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in the Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the security personnel for the successful operation and said that the state government is strongly fighting against Naxalism. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
