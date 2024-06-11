Sales Manager's Shocking Death in Badshahpur

In a tragic incident, Naman Choudhary, a 30-year-old sales manager, allegedly took his own life by leaping from the 11th floor of his residential building in Badshahpur, revealed police sources on Tuesday.

The native of Mansarovar, Jaipur, worked at a private company in Manesar and resided in Tulip Violet Society, where the unfortunate event occurred late Monday night. Neighbors rushed Choudhary to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to police reports.

Choudhary had been reportedly battling depression and was under treatment, his father Mukesh Chaudhary disclosed. A senior police officer confirmed no suicide note was found, and the body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem.

