Delhi BJP Candidates Reconnect with Family After Intense Campaigning

A day post-polling in Delhi, BJP candidates took a break from their rigorous campaigns to spend quality time with their families. While most stayed home, candidates like Manoj Tiwari and Virendra Sachdeva left for further campaigning in different states. Results for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:21 IST
A day after polling on seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP candidates spent quality time with their loved ones at home and interacted with friends and party workers.

The BJP candidates, who were involved in hectic campaigning for the polls since March, were finally able to sit with their family members and many of them shared photos enjoying the relaxing time spent with them.

Delhi BJP media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said apart from Manoj Tiwari, who is the party's North East Delhi candidate, all other party candidates spent time with their family members.

Tiwari left for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva too left for campaigning in Odisha, Kapoor said.

South Delhi constituency candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri shared photo of his family and said that he spent time with his wife, two sons, daughter in laws and grandchildren.

Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal was also able to give time to his family after nearly three months. He spent time with his elderly mother and grandchildren.

East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra, North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia and West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat also spent time with their families and had breakfast and lunch with them after weeks.

The results of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be declared after counting of votes on June 4.

