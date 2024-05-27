Sultanpur court fixes June 7 for hearing 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

An MP-MLA court in Sultanpur has fixed June 7 as the next date of hearing in the 2018 case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged objectionable remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Former district vice president and BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed the defamation complaint. Rahul Gandhi was to appear in the court today but his lawyer gave an application in the court citing that the Congress leader is busy in the election campaigns for the 2024 general elections.

The petitioner's lawyer, Santosh Pandey however protested against it. The court fixed June 7 as the next date for the hearing. Advocate Santosh Pandey told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi's appearance was scheduled today in Sultanpur's MP MLA court. Rahul Gandhi's lawyer gave an adjournment application as the leader is busy in the campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024. I protested it. The court has fixed June 7 as the next date, giving the last opportunity for Rahul Gandhi to appear."

Earlier speaking to ANI on the case, complainant Vijay Mishra said, "I was the vice president of BJP when this incident happened. Rahul Gandhi had accused Amit Shah in Bengaluru that he is a murderer. When I heard these allegations, I felt very pained because I am a 33-year-old worker of the party. I filed a complaint regarding this through my lawyer and this continued for almost 5 years." (ANI)

