Kangana targets Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on scrapping Agniveer, accuses Congress of spreading rumours

Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks regarding the cancellation of the Agniveer scheme if his party came to power. Ranaut condemned Gandhi and the Congress party and accused them of spreading rumours and stooping to low levels to secure victory. Speaking with ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, "I don't want to get into what he has said. Our Sankalp Patra mentions what we will do for the Army and the youth. They (Congress) have no other way to win and hence they have fallen so low that they are spreading rumours by giving money. They are spreading lies on issues like reservation and the constitution."

Ranaut added, "They are continuously spreading lies on reservations. The reservation of SC or ST will not be cancelled. There will be no change in the Constitution. The Union Home Minister has already clarified on Agniveer Scheme but still, these people are working to spread lies. This shows that these people for politics, have stooped very low." The Agnipath scheme is the short-term defence recruitment model unveiled by the Centre in June 2022.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Centre in June 2022. This scheme seeks to recruit soldiers for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them in regular service. Those recruited under the scheme are called 'Agniveers'. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the other opposition parties have been continuously attacking the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the Aginveer scheme.

Earlier on May 22, Rahul Gandhi accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre of turning India's soldiers into labourers and promised to scrap the Agniveer scheme after coming to power on June 4. Addressing a public rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh, the Congress leader had said that India's borders are secured by the youth of Haryana and other states.

"You have patriotism in your heart, blood, and DNA. Narendra Modi ji, for the first time, has turned India's soldiers into labourers. He (PM Modi) says that there will be two kinds of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. One, a normal jawan or officer whose family will get a pension, status, and all other facilities. The other, a poor family's son who is named Agniveer; this Agniveer will neither get the status of 'shaheed' nor will he get any pension or any other facility," Rahul Gandhi said. He further said that after June 4, the INDIA bloc would tear this Agniveer scheme into pieces and dump it in the dustbin. "The Army does not want this scheme... this scheme is imposed by the PMO. The INDIA bloc government will come to power and the first thing we shall do is throw this Agniveer scheme in the dustbin... We are going to tear this Agniveer scheme into pieces and dump it in the dustbin," the Congress MP had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)