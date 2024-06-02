BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining Electoral Process

In a dramatic political showdown, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, accusing them of undermining the integrity of India's electoral process. The BJP delegation, led by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to prevent any potential violence or disturbances during the vote counting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

Following their meeting with EC officials, Goyal told reporters, "We had to call upon the Election Commission today in light of repeated attempts by a section of political parties, like the Congress and their INDI alliance partners, and also by certain motivated civil society groups and NGOs who are trying their level best to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process."

The BJP's plea was underscored by a memorandum submitted to the EC, aiming for enhanced monitoring and security during the counting process. As the nation's political temperatures rise, the counting day on June 4 is expected to be a pivotal moment in India's democratic journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)