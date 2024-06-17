Dehradun Vehicle Dispute Escalates to Fatal Shootout
A shootout in Dehradun's Raipur area over a vehicle dispute left one dead and two injured. Three individuals have been arrested. The conflict originated from a loan taken on a vehicle without the owner's knowledge, leading to a violent confrontation.
- Country:
- India
A fatal shootout erupted in Dehradun's Raipur area, resulting in one death and two injuries due to a vehicle dispute, police reported on Monday.
Three arrests have been made following the late-night conflict at Dobhal Chowk. The dispute involved a loan of Rs 4.25 lakh secured with a vehicle used as collateral without the owner's consent.
An altercation escalated when attempts to reclaim the vehicle led to gunfire, inflicting severe injuries on two individuals. The vehicle's owner went missing and was later found dead. Authorities are searching for additional suspects involved in the incident.
