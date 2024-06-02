Hooda Challenges Exit Polls, Cites Public Support for Congress

With exit polls predicting Prime Minister Modi's third straight term, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday stated the Congress party would only recognize actual results when they emerge on June 4. Hooda emphasized the frequent inaccuracies of exit polls, insisting the true verdict would come from the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Hooda highlighted the overwhelming public support for the Congress during the elections, attributing it to the party's focus on critical issues like unemployment, crime, drug menace, inflation, and agriculture. He criticized the BJP for allegedly lacking substantial issues or a credible track record, claiming this has led to a significant erosion of public confidence in the current government.

With Haryana's assembly elections a few months away, Hooda claimed the electorate has already decided to back the Congress for a change in the state. He pointed to the BJP government's failure to meet public expectations, citing two lakh vacant state government posts and rising crime rates. If Congress comes to power, Hooda pledged to address these issues. Meanwhile, senior Haryana BJP leader Subhash Barala expressed confidence that Narendra Modi would become prime minister for a third time, citing a strong feedback from party workers and favorable exit polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)