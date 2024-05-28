Left Menu

Taiwan Legislature's Controversial Amendments Favor China

Taiwan's opposition-controlled legislature passed changes seen as favoring China, reducing the president's power. The Nationalist Party pushed these amendments, gaining more control over the budget, especially defense spending. The move has sparked protests and intense disputes, illustrating the deep political division in Taiwan.

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favouring China and diminishing the power of the island's president.

The changes pushed by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies give the body greater power to control budgets, including defence spending that the party has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

The Nationalists officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. They took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after elections in January, while the presidency went to Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favours Taiwan's de facto independence from China. Thousands of people gathered outside the legislature to protest the changes. The legislative chamber was festooned with banners promoting both sides in the dispute, while arguments on the floor broke into shouting and pushing matches.

