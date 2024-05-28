Left Menu

Palestinian Flag Incident Halts French Parliament Session

The head of France's National Assembly suspended a session after Sebastien Delogu, a deputy from the hard-left LFI party, waved a Palestinian flag. The act aimed to draw attention to Gaza's situation. The LFI party vowed to continue advocating for peace. The incident occurred as a minister discussed Gaza.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 19:47 IST
The head of France's National Assembly suspended the afternoon session of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after Sebastien Delogu, a deputy of the hard-left Les Insoumis (LFI) party, waved a Palestinian flag to draw attention to the situation in Gaza. "This is not tolerable," National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet said as she suspended the session.

"We will continue to carry the voices of peace everywhere, all the time," the LFI party later said on social network X where it posted the video of the incident. The incident took place as junior trade minister Franck Riester was answering a question about the situation in Gaza, where Israel's offensive against Hamas militants has stirred global condemnation for its civilian toll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

