Palestinian Flag Incident Halts French Parliament Session

The head of France's National Assembly suspended the afternoon session of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after Sebastien Delogu, a deputy of the hard-left Les Insoumis (LFI) party, waved a Palestinian flag to draw attention to the situation in Gaza. "This is not tolerable," National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet said as she suspended the session.

"We will continue to carry the voices of peace everywhere, all the time," the LFI party later said on social network X where it posted the video of the incident. The incident took place as junior trade minister Franck Riester was answering a question about the situation in Gaza, where Israel's offensive against Hamas militants has stirred global condemnation for its civilian toll.

