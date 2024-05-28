Dimple Yadav Warns Against BJP's 'Double Engine' Government

Mau (PTI), May 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Tuesday asked people to stay away from the BJP, saying the "double engine" of its government has developed a problem.

She said the two engines – the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre – are heading towards an accident, and asked people to "protect" themselves and their children.

''The double engine has developed a problem and is making 'khat khat' noises," she said at an election meeting, where she often broke into Bhojpuri.

Campaigning for the SP's candidate from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat Rajiv Rai, she said the government did precious little for the welfare of the farmers, youths and unemployed in the last 10 years.

SP spokesman Rajiv Rai is pitted against SBSP's Arvind Rajbhar and BSP's Bal Krishna Chauhan from Ghosi constituency.

Yadav, the sitting MP from Mainpuri seat, said the people have a choice between a ''jumlebaz'' government (that makes tall claims) and one that could get jobs for their children.

Asserting that there was a ''wave of change'' in the country, Yadav said her if the SP comes to power, it will stop exam paper leaks.

People should vote for the SP and the INDIA bloc ''to save the Constitution'', the SP leader said.

