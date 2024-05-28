Congress, left parties will come to power in West Bengal by 2026: Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya

Congress Candidate from Kolkata North Lok Sabha Seat, Pradip Bhattacharya on Tuesday claimed that the Congress and left parties will come to power in Bengal by 2026. "I will start a movement from North Kolkata... This government in Bengal has done corruption in all ways and it is deep-rooted now... On one hand, my fight is with the BJP and on the other hand, it is with TMC. We have made an alliance with the left parties. Congress party and left parties are fighting together in the whole of Bengal... By 2026, the Congress and the left parties will come to power in Bengal," he told ANI.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in North Kolkata "will have no effect" in the upcoming polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an impromptu roadshow in West Bengal's Barasat, where he also addressed a public meeting. PM Modi will also hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata on May 29.

Congress Candidate from Kolkata North Lok Sabha Seat, Pradip Bhattacharya, also claimed that BJP will not get more than 10 seats in the West Bengal Lok Sabha election. "This time BJP's (performance) will be very bad in Bengal... (BJP's organisation (ground level) is very weak, what (BJP) says that they will will get 30 seats... that is wrong. (BJP) once got 18 seats, that's it, next time they (BJP) will not get more than 10 seats," he said.

Pradip Bhattacharya also claimed that the PM Modi-led BJP government uses the ED and CBI for politically motivated reasons. However, he termed the central agencies inquiry in West Bengal as correct. "He (referring to PM Modi) uses ED CBI, but the ED and CBI inquiry in Bengal is for the right reason. What I have seen in India is that the politically motivated BJP government uses ED and CBI," he said.

He also said that when the result of the 2024 Lok Sabha election comes, the BJP will not be in power as the country's people will remove the BJP from power. "June 4, when the results are out, you (BJP) will not be in power, the country's people will remove you (BJP) from power," he said.

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not attending INDIA bloc meeting on June 1, he said, "I think just to give concession to Modiji, she wanted to show him that I am not going to INDIA, this is a matter of setting, it is a matter of setting of Mamata-Modi," he said. Announcing she would skip the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held on June 1, Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stressed that providing relief to the people of the state after the cyclone Remal is her foremost priority along with the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Congress' Pradip Bhattacharya will fight for the Kolkata North Lok Sabha Seat against BJP Dr Tapas Roy and TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay. Polling in Kolkata North, along with Basirhat, Barasat, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Jaynagar, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Mathurapur, will be held in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1 in West Bengal. The vote counting will take place on June 4. (ANI)

