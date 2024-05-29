Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over ECI Action Against Odisha's Top CMO Officers

Senior BJD leader V K Pandian criticized the Election Commission's action against two IPS officers in Odisha's CMO, alleging it was influenced by the BJP which fears defeat. IPS officers D S Kutey and Asish Singh face suspension and medical examination respectively, raising concerns over their contributions to state security.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 11:23 IST
V K Pandian
  • Country:
  • India

Terming as ''unfortunate'' the EC action against two IPS officers working in Odisha CMO for ''interfering with polls'', senior BJD leader V K Pandian on Wednesday alleged it was done as per ''design of the BJP, which was unable to digest imminent defeat'' in elections in the state.

The Election Commission on Tuesday suspended IPS officer DS Kutey and ordered the medical examination another officer, Asish Singh, who has been on medical leave since May 4.

''It is very unfortunate that the ECI has taken action against some of the officers working in the CMO. I would say that those two officers are outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played a great role in controlling Naxalism in the state by risking their lives, be it Gajapati or Malkangiri. I think they have been awarded by the highest authorities of the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice,'' Pandian told reporters at Balasore.

Stating the action as ''unfortunate'', he said, ''It is as per the design of the BJP, which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hands of BJD. And it cannot stand against the popularity of Naveen babu (Patnaik).'' The ECI, in a letter to the Odisha CEO, said that 1997-batch IPS officer D S Kutey, who is presently working as the special secretary to the chief minister, be placed under suspension on the charge of ''interfering'' with the conduct of elections.

Kutey has been asked to report at the office of Resident Commissioner, Odisha at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Similarly, Asish Singh, an IPS officer of 2010-batch who is presently working as IG (CM security), was asked to present himself for a detailed examination by a special medical board constituted by the director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, not later than May 30. He has been on medical leave since May 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

