Republicans Press for Transparency in California High-Speed Rail Funding

Two senior Republicans have requested the U.S. Transportation Department to release documents regarding the Biden administration's decision to allocate additional $3 billion for California's High-Speed Rail project. The project has significantly exceeded its initial budget and faced multiple delays. The requested documents are expected by June 12.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Two senior Republicans in Congress on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department to disclose documents detailing the Biden administration's decision to award billions in California's High-Speed Rail project.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chair Sam jGraves and Senator Ted Cruz, the top Republican on the Commerce Committee want documents by June 12 about the department's decision in December to award the project another $3 billion. Costs for the California project, which voters approved $10 billion in 2008, have risen sharply and the authority has not identified key funding needed for the project that has faced numerous delays.

