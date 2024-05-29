Kharge Criticizes BJP: A Battle for Democracy and Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that BJP leaders were trying to project Prime Minister Modi the ''eleventh avatar'' of Lord Vishnu which the people of the country will not accept.

Kharge said this while addressing public meeting in support of the party candidate Srikant K Jena, contesting from Balasore Lok Sabha seat. ''In Hindu dharma, we have heard about 10 'avatars' (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu like Ram, Krishna, Baman, Parsuram and others. There is a bid to project Modi as the 11th avatar of Vishnu,'' the Congress chief said.

Kharge cited the instance as to how BJP leader Sambit Patra had described Lord Jagannath as a devotee of Modi.

Stating that BJP leaders are now making remarks against Naveen Patnaik on his health condition, Kharge advised Patnaik to maintain distance from the saffron party.

While launching a scathing attack on the BJP and Modi, Congress president asserted that if the saffron party returns to power, both democracy and the Constitution will be jeopardised.

Kharge emphasised, ''In this election, if you don't defeat the BJP, then both our Constitution and democracy will be at risk, along with your future.'' He also highlighted concerns about the country's reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBCs being endangered if the BJP assumes power.

Kharge further criticised the current government, stating, ''Under the present rule, youth are suffering the most. Unemployment rates are high, and there is a crisis across the nation. However, Modiji seems indifferent to these issues. His sole focus is on retaining power.'' Kharge said nearly 30 lakh central government and over 1.60 lakh Odisha government posts are currently vacant.

Questioning Modi's unfulfilled promises, Kharge remarked, ''Modi had pledged to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every person by bringing back black money, doubling farmers' income, and providing two crore employment opportunities to youth each year. Where are these promises?'' The Congress president also expressed dismay over the handling of issues such as the unrest in Manipur, accusing Modi of neglecting the situation and prioritising his political interests instead.

Hitting out at the BJP leaders for accusing that Congress leaders of being scared of Pakistan, Kharge said, ''It was the Congress and its leader Indira Gandhi who divided Pakistan into two parts and gave freedom to Bangladesh by putting one lakh people into jail. We are not scared of any one and if someone tries to scare us, we never bow.'' ''The BJP and RSS people are instead scared of the British. It was the Congress which gave freedom to India. Thousands of Congress workers sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle,'' he said.

''Modi also claims that he is providing free ration to 80 crore people. Is he giving from his own pocket? The UPA government had brought the National Food Security Act (NFSA) because of which Modi is distributing the ration,'' the Congress leader said.

Slamming BJP's Gujarat model, Kharge cited the example of the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot and said, ''The gaming zone was operating without a license. Is this your Gujarat model?'' Alleging an alliance between the BJP and BJD in Odisha, Kharge remarked on their apparent separation, stating, ''Earlier, the BJD used to yield to whatever the BJP wanted. Now, they have temporarily parted ways, but only time will tell how long this broken alliance will endure.'' He said the same BJP leaders who once praised Patnaik are now mocking him, which he considers an insult to Odisha, holding the Chief Minister responsible for this situation. He pointed out that during the Congress regime, the state developed and progressed with the establishment of big PSUs, AIIMS, and numerous engineering and medical colleges. He regretted that under Patnaik's leadership, the state, despite its rich resources, has become one of the poorest in the country, forcing its people to migrate to different parts of India in search of jobs.

