PM Modi's Fiery Final Election Rally: Revealing Generational Sins and Defending Armed Forces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:17 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the opposition to make no mistake in understanding him as he can disclose ''sins of their seven generations'', ending his Lok Sabha campaign with another onslaught on rivals in an election marked by acrimony from both sides.

Modi's fierce attacks and sharp words, which have drawn outrage from critics and backing from BJP's supporters, have been a running highlight of his campaign and it was no different in his last rally of the seven-phase elections. The campaign for Election 2024 ended on Thursday. Punjab votes in the last lap on June 1.

Highlighting his government's efforts to modernise the army and make it the most capable and self-reliant, Modi accused opposition INDIA bloc leaders of using the armed forces as a political weapon and said there can be no bigger sin. The armed forces are raised to be battle-ready and not for parade, he said.

The prime minister hit back at opposition leaders for criticising the 'Agnipath' scheme, a programme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces, and seeking to gain's voters' support with its promise to scrap the measure. He did not mention the scheme in his attack. ''I want to tell INDI Alliance leaders. I am silent but you should not make a mistake in understanding Modi... 'Modi jis din muh kholega to tumhari saat pidhi ke paap nikaal ke rakh dunga' (The day Modi opens his mouth, he will bring out the sins of your seven generations),'' he said.

''You abuse Modi as much you want but Modi will not tolerate this insult to my country's armed forces,'' he went on to say.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, which runs the government in Punjab, the prime minister compared it to an infant who ''stole'' the nurse's ring the moment he was born. It turned out that the infant's father was a big thief, he said, and linked the AAP to the Congress saying the latter has given birth to corruption in the country.

''It took the Congress 60 years to do a PhD in corruption but they (AAP) are born corrupt,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

