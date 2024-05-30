Shri Thanedar Champions Michigan: Endorsed by Top Democratic Leaders

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Thursday received a major boost to his campaign for re-election from the US state of Michigan's congressional district, as he was endorsed by the Democratic Party's top leadership.

The 69-year-old Democrat represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. He was elected to the US House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar endorsed Thanedar for the upcoming election to represent Michigan's 13th District from where he is seeking his re-election.

"Shri is an active member of the House Democratic Caucus who is focused on making life better for everyday Michiganders," said a joint statement issued by Jeffries, Clark, and Aguilar.

''Throughout his time in Congress, Shri has been a common-sense legislator willing to work with anyone to create good-paying union jobs, lower costs, and promote economic opportunity in every zip code," the statement said.

"We vigorously endorse Shri's re-election and look forward to his continued service on behalf of the people of Detroit and Michigan's 13th congressional district," it said.

Representing the 13th Congressional District since January 2023, Thanedar has a track record of leadership and innovation and is a big advocate for policies that uplift communities and promote progress.

He served as a state representative in the Michigan House of Representatives (2020–2022) before he was elected to the US Congress.

Thanedar has nearly a 100 per cent voting record in Congress and has brought over USD 15 million federal dollars for lead pipe removal, flood relief, home repairs and other community projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)