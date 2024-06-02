Congress' Setback in Arunachal Pradesh: Tuki Responds with Resolve

The Congress has suffered a significant setback in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, securing only one seat out of the 60 available. The results, declared on Sunday, showed that the party managed to win only the Bameng seat in East Kameng district.

APCC president Nabam Tuki stated that while the party is disappointed by the outcome, it is not demoralized. He expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their participation in the election process and assured that the Congress would continue to fight for the rights of the people and uphold the ideals of the country with determination.

Tuki thanked the party workers and leaders for their dedication and hard work during the election. He emphasized that the party would introspect on the causes of the defeat and work on strengthening the organization in the coming days. Meanwhile, the BJP secured a majority by winning 46 seats, marking their third consecutive term in power in the state.

