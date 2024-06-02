Left Menu

Congress' Setback in Arunachal Pradesh: Tuki Responds with Resolve

The Congress secured only one seat in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, a disappointing outcome but not one that demoralized the party. APCC president Nabam Tuki expressed gratitude to voters and pledged to continue fighting for people's rights and party ideals despite the setback.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 17:46 IST
Congress' Setback in Arunachal Pradesh: Tuki Responds with Resolve
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has suffered a significant setback in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, securing only one seat out of the 60 available. The results, declared on Sunday, showed that the party managed to win only the Bameng seat in East Kameng district.

APCC president Nabam Tuki stated that while the party is disappointed by the outcome, it is not demoralized. He expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their participation in the election process and assured that the Congress would continue to fight for the rights of the people and uphold the ideals of the country with determination.

Tuki thanked the party workers and leaders for their dedication and hard work during the election. He emphasized that the party would introspect on the causes of the defeat and work on strengthening the organization in the coming days. Meanwhile, the BJP secured a majority by winning 46 seats, marking their third consecutive term in power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024