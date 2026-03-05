Left Menu

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

During a special traffic drive on Holi, Delhi Traffic Police issued 4,929 challans, targeting drunken driving and safety violations. Teams deployed across the city ensured compliance with road rules to prevent festival-related accidents. Western Range topped challan counts, emphasizing the drive's importance for road safety during celebrations.

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to ensure road safety during the Holi celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police initiated an intensive traffic checking drive on Wednesday. Strategic deployment of officers across key roads and junctions marked the operation, targeting violations such as drunken driving and non-compliance with safety norms.

The drive led to the issuance of 4,929 challans throughout the city. A significant portion, 1,204, was attributed to drunken driving, while the remaining 3,725 addressed various traffic violations, including failure to wear helmets and seat belts. The Western Range recorded the highest number of challans at 969.

Officials emphasized the necessity of these operations during festivals, which typically witness heightened road activity and potential for accidents. The campaign aimed to promote responsible driving and ensure the safety of celebrants and citizens alike. The drive was a reminder to adhere to traffic norms, even amidst festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

