Opposition Leaders Urge EC to Count Postal Ballots First in Lok Sabha Election Result

Leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc have urged the Election Commission (EC) to prioritize the counting of postal ballots on June 4, ahead of the results of electronic voting machines (EVMs). They emphasized the critical need for clear and consistent guidelines in the counting process.

A delegation from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met with the full bench of the EC on Sunday. This marks the third visit by opposition leaders to the poll panel amid the ongoing general election.

Following the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi revealed that the key concern was ensuring that postal ballots, which have significantly increased in this election due to provisions for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals, are counted and results declared first.

