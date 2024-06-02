Opposition Leaders Urge EC to Count Postal Ballots First in Lok Sabha Election Result
The INDIA opposition bloc urged the Election Commission to prioritize counting postal ballots on June 4 before announcing EVM results. The delegation sought clarification and adherence to existing guidelines for counting processes. Postal ballots, especially from elderly and differently-abled voters, have increased significantly this election.
- Country:
- India
Leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc have urged the Election Commission (EC) to prioritize the counting of postal ballots on June 4, ahead of the results of electronic voting machines (EVMs). They emphasized the critical need for clear and consistent guidelines in the counting process.
A delegation from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met with the full bench of the EC on Sunday. This marks the third visit by opposition leaders to the poll panel amid the ongoing general election.
Following the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi revealed that the key concern was ensuring that postal ballots, which have significantly increased in this election due to provisions for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals, are counted and results declared first.
