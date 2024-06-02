Left Menu

Opposition Leaders Urge EC to Count Postal Ballots First in Lok Sabha Election Result

The INDIA opposition bloc urged the Election Commission to prioritize counting postal ballots on June 4 before announcing EVM results. The delegation sought clarification and adherence to existing guidelines for counting processes. Postal ballots, especially from elderly and differently-abled voters, have increased significantly this election.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:13 IST
Opposition Leaders Urge EC to Count Postal Ballots First in Lok Sabha Election Result
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc have urged the Election Commission (EC) to prioritize the counting of postal ballots on June 4, ahead of the results of electronic voting machines (EVMs). They emphasized the critical need for clear and consistent guidelines in the counting process.

A delegation from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met with the full bench of the EC on Sunday. This marks the third visit by opposition leaders to the poll panel amid the ongoing general election.

Following the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi revealed that the key concern was ensuring that postal ballots, which have significantly increased in this election due to provisions for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals, are counted and results declared first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024