Karnataka Deputy CM Dismisses Exit Polls: Faith in Voters, Not Numbers

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar expressed skepticism about exit polls, citing past inaccuracies during the state's Assembly elections. He highlighted how internal surveys predicted Congress's success, contrary to exit polls. Shivakumar emphasized faith in voters, particularly women, and their support for the party's guarantee schemes.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:16 IST
D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar this Sunday dismissed the reliability of exit polls, drawing attention to their incorrect predictions during last year's Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar noted, "Exit polls had erroneously forecasted that the Congress party would not come to power in the previous Assembly elections," referencing polls that limited Congress's prospects to 80-85 seats. Internal surveys, however, pointed towards a 136-seat victory, which eventually materialized.

He criticized the small sample size of exit polls, stating, "Exit polls consider a very small sample size of 5,000 people and hence I don't believe in them. The people of Karnataka, especially women, have reposed faith in our guarantee schemes. I am sure they have supported us." He further indicated a better reception of these schemes nationwide in the election's second phase and expressed optimism about surpassing double-digit results in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

