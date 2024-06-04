Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Alleges EVM Tampering in Rajnandgaon

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has alleged that several EVMs and VVPAT units were swapped post-polling in the Rajnandgaon constituency, where he contested. He claims the numbers provided by the Election Commission of India do not match the details in Form 17 C. The returning officer has denied these claims.

In a significant development, Bhupesh Baghel, Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units after polling in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Baghel, who stood for elections in Rajnandgaon, contends that the EVM numbers provided by ECI for the April 26 vote do not align with the records in Form 17 C from the respective polling booths. Posting on his X handle on the eve of the poll counting, Baghel raised concerns over the discrepancy, which he claims could affect thousands of votes.

The election officer for Rajnandgaon refutes these allegations, stating that any irregularities reported are clerical errors, asserting that the entire voting process was transparent and conducted under strict surveillance of candidates' representatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

