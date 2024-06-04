Challenges Ahead for Claudia Sheinbaum's Administration
S&P Global Ratings noted that Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's administration will face challenges, including a growing fiscal deficit and issues with state-owned oil firm Pemex. Additionally, the administration will need to address economic growth to meet pressing social needs.
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 01:19 IST
S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's incoming administration will face challenges in public finances, including a recently growing fiscal deficit and long-standing weaknesses in state-owned oil firm Pemex.
"In addition, the new administration faces the need to boost the country's rate of economic growth on a sustained basis to help address pressing social needs," S&P said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inflation Woes Persist Despite Economic Growth: Fed Report
Top Political Waves: Accusations, Voter Turnout, and Economic Growth
Rural India Faces Hardship Amidst Economic Growth: A Tale of Struggle
Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress and AAP, Highlights India's Economic Growth
President Akufo-Addo Highlights Ghana's Digital Innovation Drive for Economic Growth