Challenges Ahead for Claudia Sheinbaum's Administration

S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's incoming administration will face challenges in public finances, including a recently growing fiscal deficit and long-standing weaknesses in state-owned oil firm Pemex.

"In addition, the new administration faces the need to boost the country's rate of economic growth on a sustained basis to help address pressing social needs," S&P said.

