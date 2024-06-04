Battle for Maharashtra: Key Contests As Votes Are Counted

Left Menu

Vote counting for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats started on Tuesday morning. This election sees intense contests between factions of Shiv Sena, NCP, BJP, and Congress. Maharashtra recorded a 61.33% voter turnout. Results are crucial for ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA as 48 members head to Delhi, second only to Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:37 IST
Vote counting for the crucial 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra commenced on Tuesday morning, marking the start of another political showdown. This election cycle has witnessed fierce contests among the Shiv Sena factions, NCP factions, the ruling BJP, and the opposition Congress.

Starting at 8 am, under the supervision of an election official, the count progresses through Maharashtra's 289 counting halls and 4,309 counting tables, involving more than 14,500 personnel. The state saw a 61.33% voter turnout, with Gadchiroli-Chimur showing the highest at 71.88% and Mumbai South the lowest at 50.06%.

The stakes are high as the western state sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, positioning itself just behind Uttar Pradesh. Notable contests include Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar and battles involving key political figures like Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

