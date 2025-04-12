Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: College Bus Accident Claims Lives in Kashmir

A tragic bus accident in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in two student fatalities and 21 injuries. The government has initiated a magisterial inquiry and announced compensation for victims' families. The incident has prompted widespread condolences and calls for improved safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident, two students lost their lives and 21 others were injured when a college bus overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The incident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was en route to a picnic destination with 27 students on board.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has reacted by ordering a magisterial inquiry into the crash and announcing an ex gratia compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each deceased student. Further assistance and compensation have been assured for the injured.

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from various leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Both officials have expressed their heartfelt sympathies and stressed the importance of improving safety standards to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

