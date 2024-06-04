Left Menu

Early Trends Show Leading Politicians Ahead in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls

Early trends in Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls show Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule leading in their constituencies. The vote counting began at 8 am, with postal ballots counted first. Gadkari, Goyal, and Sule are currently ahead of their Congress opponents.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:02 IST
Early trends of vote counting for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra show a promising lead for key political figures. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, along with Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, are leading in their respective constituencies.

According to officials, the counting of votes for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state started at 8 am, beginning with postal ballots. Gadkari, running for his third time from Nagpur, is ahead of Congress candidate Vikas Thakre.

Goyal, in his maiden Lok Sabha run from Mumbai North, leads against Bhushan Patil of Congress. Meanwhile, Supriya Sule is ahead in Baramati, surpassing her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

