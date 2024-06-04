TMC and BJP Neck-and-Neck in West Bengal's Lok Sabha Polls
The TMC and BJP locked horns in West Bengal's Lok Sabha polls, with both parties vying for dominance as the counting of postal ballots commenced. TV channels reported TMC leading in several constituencies, while BJP and Congress also secured leads. The Election Commission has yet to declare any official trends.
- Country:
- India
In an intense electoral battle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were neck-and-neck on Tuesday in West Bengal's Lok Sabha polls. As the counting of postal ballots began, local TV channels reported slight leads for the TMC.
According to ABP Ananda, the TMC is currently leading in three seats while both the BJP and the Congress have a lead in one seat each. Another prominent Bengali news channel, TV9 Bangla, reported that the TMC is leading in five seats, the BJP in four, and the Congress in one.
As the counting progress for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies commenced at 8 am, the Election Commission has yet to release any definitive trends.
