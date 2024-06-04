TMC and BJP Neck-and-Neck in West Bengal's Lok Sabha Polls

In an intense electoral battle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were neck-and-neck on Tuesday in West Bengal's Lok Sabha polls. As the counting of postal ballots began, local TV channels reported slight leads for the TMC.

According to ABP Ananda, the TMC is currently leading in three seats while both the BJP and the Congress have a lead in one seat each. Another prominent Bengali news channel, TV9 Bangla, reported that the TMC is leading in five seats, the BJP in four, and the Congress in one.

As the counting progress for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies commenced at 8 am, the Election Commission has yet to release any definitive trends.

