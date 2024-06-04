Bhupesh Baghel Takes the Lead in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha

In a significant development, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel has established a lead over BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey by 8,790 votes in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, according to official sources.

Counting of votes commenced for 11 Lok Sabha seats across the state at 8 am on Tuesday, reflecting a spirited electoral tussle.

As the process continues, all eyes are on the evolving political landscape in Chhattisgarh, with Baghel's lead drawing considerable attention.

