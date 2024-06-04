Results of Lok Sabha polls will lay strong foundation for developed India: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The counting of the votes for the 18th Lok elections is underway, and Union Minister and BJP candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat Arjun Ram Meghwal exuded confidence in winning the Bikaner seat and said that the results of the general elections will lay a strong foundation for a developed India. Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

"4th June 2024 will always be remembered as a very important day in the history of the Indian Parliament. The results that will come today will lay a strong foundation for a developed India and the whole country is waiting for it and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. The people of Bikaner have blessed us thrice and are going to bless us for the fourth time as well," Meghwal said. Meghwal, a Dalit leader who has been representing the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat since 2009, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the fourth time. He is contesting against Congress candidate and former state minister Govind Ram Meghwal.

Arjun Meghwal, the current Member of Parliament from Bikaner, clinched victories in 2009, 2014, and 2019, solidifying Bikaner as a fortress for the BJP. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday, June 4. (ANI)

