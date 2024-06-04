Mahesh Sharma Leads Early in Crucial Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Seat
BJP's Mahesh Sharma is leading with 26,176 votes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat after the first round of counting on Tuesday. India's Mahendra Nagar is second with 7,917 votes, BSP's Rajendra Solanki is third with 6,233 votes, and NOTA stands fourth with 265 votes.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Mahesh Sharma took an early lead with 26,176 votes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, according to initial counting on Tuesday. Following him is the INDIA bloc's Mahendra Nagar with 7,917 votes, BSP's Rajendra Solanki with 6,233 votes, and NOTA tallying 265 votes, the local election office reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polling begins for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including 10 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region: Official.
Maharashtra: Polling begins for 13 Lok Sabha seats
Polling begins for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Polling begins for three seats in Jharkhand's second round of Lok Sabha elections: Official.
LS polls: Polling begins for 14 seats in fifth phase of elections in UP