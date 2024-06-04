Mahesh Sharma Leads Early in Crucial Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Seat

BJP's Mahesh Sharma took an early lead with 26,176 votes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, according to initial counting on Tuesday. Following him is the INDIA bloc's Mahendra Nagar with 7,917 votes, BSP's Rajendra Solanki with 6,233 votes, and NOTA tallying 265 votes, the local election office reported.

