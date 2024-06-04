Left Menu

Mahesh Sharma Leads Early in Crucial Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Seat

BJP's Mahesh Sharma is leading with 26,176 votes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat after the first round of counting on Tuesday. India's Mahendra Nagar is second with 7,917 votes, BSP's Rajendra Solanki is third with 6,233 votes, and NOTA stands fourth with 265 votes.

Updated: 04-06-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:33 IST
BJP's Mahesh Sharma took an early lead with 26,176 votes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, according to initial counting on Tuesday. Following him is the INDIA bloc's Mahendra Nagar with 7,917 votes, BSP's Rajendra Solanki with 6,233 votes, and NOTA tallying 265 votes, the local election office reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

