Left Menu

Net Zero Debate: Balancing Costs and Climate Goals

As the UK heads into a general election, a debate over climate transition and net zero targets could further divide the nation. A study reveals that achieving these targets and economic wellbeing are not mutually exclusive, suggesting modest investments can offer significant long-term benefits, provided policymakers seize the opportunity.

PTI | Vacaville | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:38 IST
Net Zero Debate: Balancing Costs and Climate Goals
  • Country:
  • United States

By Anupama Sen, University of Oxford and Sam Fankhauser, University of Oxford. Oxford (UK), Jun 4 (The Conversation) — As the UK moves into a general election, a misinformed debate over the country's climate transition and legally binding net zero targets risks further dividing people.

The core of the UK climate debate centers on the "cost" of achieving net zero. Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho expressed concerns that a "net zero leviathan" could hurt the nation's economy. Meanwhile, the Labour Party backed off its climate investment pledge, citing affordability issues.

Our new study finds that net zero and economic wellbeing are compatible goals. The study reveals that the extra annual cost of pursuing net zero amounts to 0.7-1% of GDP, or GBP 5-7 per week per person. Inaction, on the other hand, could cost more: up to 1.1% of GDP. Policymakers must act decisively, as the UK still holds significant advantages in various sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024