High-Stakes Clash: SP's Utkarsh Verma Defeats BJP's Ajay Mishra Teni in Lakhimpur Kheri

In a closely watched contest, Union minister and BJP candidate Ajay Mishra Teni lost the Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma. According to Election Commission figures, Verma won by a margin of 34,329 votes.

Utkarsh Verma secured a total of 5,57,365 votes, surpassing Teni's tally of 5,23,036 votes. Teni, a junior minister, had come under intense scrutiny in 2021 when his son was implicated in an incident where an SUV was driven over protesting farmers, resulting in four deaths.

Despite the controversy and public backlash, Teni retained his ministerial position and was nominated again by the BJP for this seat. Ajay Mishra had previously won the seat in both 2014 and 2019, but failed to achieve a third consecutive victory this time around.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)