Left Menu

High-Stakes Clash: SP's Utkarsh Verma Defeats BJP's Ajay Mishra Teni in Lakhimpur Kheri

Union minister and BJP candidate Ajay Mishra Teni lost the Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma by 34,329 votes. Verma secured 5,57,365 votes over Teni's 5,23,036. Despite controversies involving Teni, he was re-nominated, but failed to secure a third consecutive win.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:38 IST
High-Stakes Clash: SP's Utkarsh Verma Defeats BJP's Ajay Mishra Teni in Lakhimpur Kheri
Ajay Mishra Teni
  • Country:
  • India

In a closely watched contest, Union minister and BJP candidate Ajay Mishra Teni lost the Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma. According to Election Commission figures, Verma won by a margin of 34,329 votes.

Utkarsh Verma secured a total of 5,57,365 votes, surpassing Teni's tally of 5,23,036 votes. Teni, a junior minister, had come under intense scrutiny in 2021 when his son was implicated in an incident where an SUV was driven over protesting farmers, resulting in four deaths.

Despite the controversy and public backlash, Teni retained his ministerial position and was nominated again by the BJP for this seat. Ajay Mishra had previously won the seat in both 2014 and 2019, but failed to achieve a third consecutive victory this time around.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024