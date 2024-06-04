Left Menu

Mahua Moitra: A Triumphant Political Comeback

Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress secures a resounding victory in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat. Overcoming past setbacks, her win signifies unwavering constituent support and resilience. Moitra’s political journey, marked by candour and activism, reaffirms her prominence in Indian politics despite internal and external challenges.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:41 IST
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying political resurgence, Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress is set for a decisive victory in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, holding a substantial lead over BJP's Amrita Roy.

Garnering 6,24,711 votes, Moitra leads by 57,083, which solidifies her position in Parliament and marks a strong comeback.

Despite her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year, Moitra's landslide win illustrates her enduring resolve and the steadfast support from her constituents.

Her 15-year transition from high finance to Indian politics is noteworthy, leaving behind a lucrative career in investment banking to pivot towards grassroots activism.

Joining the Congress youth wing in 2009, she eventually aligned with Trinamool Congress, where her candid and principled approach gained her nationwide recognition.

Moitra's impassioned parliamentary speeches and her determined stance against the establishment have cemented her reputation as a formidable political figure.

While her journey has been fraught with controversies and internal party conflicts, her mandate in Krishnanagar emboldens her mission.

Returning to Parliament with resolve, Moitra's victory rallies those who resist suppression, embodying her unyielding political spirit.

According to Moitra, this win serves as a message to those who tried to silence her voice. As she reclaims her seat, it is evident: Moitra's voice is here to stay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

