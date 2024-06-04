Left Menu

TDP's Resounding Victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congratulatory Messages from Tamil Nadu Leaders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the party's remarkable win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The TDP secured a significant number of seats and was in the lead across multiple segments. The elections took place on May 13.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:13 IST
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president, M K Stalin, extended his congratulations to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the party's outstanding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a post on the social media platform X, Stalin expressed his best wishes, stating, 'Congratulations @ncbn garu and @JaiTDP for the resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections! May your leadership bring prosperity and progress to Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling the hopes and dreams of its people.' The TDP, part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh alongside the BJP and Janasena, secured 36 seats and was leading in 100 Assembly segments, as per the Election Commission's data.

Elections for the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state took place on May 13. AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also conveyed his congratulations to Naidu and the TDP for their decisive win, expressing hopes that the new government would bring about progress and prosperous outcomes for Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

