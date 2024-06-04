Jagan Mohan Reddy Reflects on YSR Congress Party's Unexpected Defeat, Stresses on Welfare Achievements

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy voiced his bewilderment over the YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) unexpected defeat in the recent assembly elections, despite the implementation of numerous welfare schemes.

In a media briefing, Reddy, who secured a win from the Pulivendula assembly segment with a majority of over 61,000 votes, pledged that the party would continue to support the public and focus on doing good.

Expressing his disbelief over the election results, Reddy highlighted the government's welfare initiatives for the elderly, children, and women, aimed at improving various facets of life. He questioned why these considerable efforts failed to translate into votes.

Reddy mentioned specific schemes like 'Amma Vodi', which benefitted 53 lakh mothers, and other initiatives that aided 66 lakh individuals including the elderly, differently-abled, and widows. He was perplexed about the lack of support from women, despite the direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes aimed at them.

Citing reforms in education and agriculture, Reddy speculated on the loss of support from those sectors, emphasizing, "I can't say somebody has cheated, but there is no proof. God knows what happened, but I can't do anything."

He reaffirmed YSRCP's commitment to standing by the poor and being a vocal advocate for them. Acknowledging the influence of the NDA alliance comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, Reddy stated he was ready to face incoming challenges and wished the victors well.

Reddy congratulated TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena head Pawan Kalyan, and the BJP for their success in the elections. The recent polls showed TDP leading with 105 Assembly seats, Janasena with 17, and BJP with five, leaving YSR Congress with minimal representation.

As Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats, the political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift, leaving the YSRCP to regroup and re-strategize.

