Yogi Adityanath: The Bulldozer Monk's Unyielding Campaign

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath led a fervent campaign for the BJP during the Lok Sabha election, even invoking divine support. Despite his efforts, BJP saw a significant decline in seats. His campaigns spanned multiple states, and his tough law and order stance earned him praise and criticism alike.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:24 IST
Yogi Adityanath
In the marathon Lok Sabha election, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's relentless campaign for the BJP drew both divine invocations and promises of development. Despite addressing 200 rallies and covering five to six constituencies daily, the BJP saw a sharp decline in seats won.

Adityanath's campaign was bolstered by heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, yet the INDIA bloc surged, taking control in opposition. The Samajwadi Party led in 35 constituencies, while the BJP managed to clinch 28.

The bulldozer monk's stern policies against crime and his involvement in the Ram Temple movement showcased his influence. However, the campaign outcomes indicate a shifting political landscape ahead.

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

