Waqf Bill Stirs Controversy; Amit Shah Defends Intentions Amidst Opposition

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked a heated debate in the Indian Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have criticized it as unconstitutional, accusing it of targeting Muslims. Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, stating it aims for transparent administration of Waqf properties and does not interfere with religious matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill became the center of a stormy session in the Indian Lok Sabha as opposition lawmakers accused the government of targeting minority communities. The bill, they claimed, was unconstitutional and infringed on religious rights.

Home Minister Amit Shah responded with a staunch defense, asserting that the bill's primary objective was the transparent management of Waqf properties. Shah emphasized that there was no intention to meddle with Muslim religious affairs.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stood firm in its support for the legislation, arguing its necessity for the proper administration of Waqf assets, amidst vociferous protests from opposition benches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

