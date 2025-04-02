Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A speeding car crashed into a tractor-trolley in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, killing four family members, including two children. The incident injured three others, who are now stable. The victims were traveling from Meerut to Saharanpur. Police have registered the case and are investigating the incident.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-04-2025 08:24 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of four family members, including two young children. Tragedy struck when a speeding vehicle collided with the rear of a tractor-trolley on Barla-Baseda road, police reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident occurred late Tuesday night and resulted in the deaths of Khushnuma (35), Sania (15), Taiba (3), and Mirha (2), all residents of Meerut district. They were en route to Gopali village in Saharanpur district for Eid celebrations with relatives.

Three additional passengers suffered injuries and are receiving treatment in a local hospital, where their condition is reported as stable. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fatal incident, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

