Development of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be priority of Samajwadi Party: Dimple Yadav

After winning the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader and wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, thanked the people of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and said the development of the constituency would be the priority of the party. Dimple Yadav said, "I thank the voters of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. The development of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be the priority of the Samajwadi Party. The public of Uttar Pradesh has taught a lesson to BJP. The people have played an important role to break the arrogance of PM Modi. This is the victory of the people. People from all sections of society came together and supported us."

The current BJP government is not willing to realise that the people of the state are not happy with them, she said. "The youth, women, farmers, and workers are all unhappy with the current government and this is victory of the people," she said.

In the Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency, Dimple Yadav has won by 221639 votes. According to the ECI trend and result in Uttar Pradesh, SP won in 26 Parliamentary Constituencies and is leading in 11 seats. The BJP has won 26 constituencies and leading in 7 seats while the Congress has won in 6 seats.

As the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections is underway, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered a significant dent from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as the latest trends show it leading on 294 seats, with the INDIA bloc being ahead on 232 seats, as per the ECI. The BJP-led NDA appears far from its target of "400 paar" with the BJP falling behind a simple majority in Lok Sabha, according to the latest trends.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 303 seats in 2019 elections. The BJP had set a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections. The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought Lok Sabha elections for a third straight term in office. The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

