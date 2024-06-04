Union Ministers Retain Key Haryana Lok Sabha Seats
Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar held onto their respective Lok Sabha seats in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Singh triumphed over Raj Babbar by 75,079 votes, while Pal defeated Mahender Pratap Singh by 1,72,914 votes, according to the Election Commission.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar successfully retained their respective Lok Sabha seats in Gurgaon and Faridabad, as per the results declared on Tuesday.
Rao Inderjit Singh emerged victorious over his Congress rival Raj Babbar with a significant margin of 75,079 votes, according to Election Commission data.
Similarly, Krishan Pal retained his seat in Faridabad by defeating Congress' Mahender Pratap Singh with an impressive margin of 1,72,914 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LS Polls: BJP's Krishan Pal Gurjar aiming to hold sway in Faridabad for third term
Election Code Breach: Faridabad Candidates Face FIRs for MCC Violations
Gurgaon LS polls: BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh eyeing third win, contesting against Congress' Raj Babbar
Debt Tragedy in Faridabad: Businessman's Family Attempts Suicide Amid Harassment
Nearly 65 pc polling in Haryana; Faridabad's voter turnout lowest in state