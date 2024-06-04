Left Menu

Union Ministers Retain Key Haryana Lok Sabha Seats

Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar held onto their respective Lok Sabha seats in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Singh triumphed over Raj Babbar by 75,079 votes, while Pal defeated Mahender Pratap Singh by 1,72,914 votes, according to the Election Commission.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:18 IST
Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar successfully retained their respective Lok Sabha seats in Gurgaon and Faridabad, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

Rao Inderjit Singh emerged victorious over his Congress rival Raj Babbar with a significant margin of 75,079 votes, according to Election Commission data.

Similarly, Krishan Pal retained his seat in Faridabad by defeating Congress' Mahender Pratap Singh with an impressive margin of 1,72,914 votes.

