M2K Olive Green Floors: Redefining Luxury Living in Gurgaon's Real Estate Landscape

M2K Group unveils Olive Green Floors, a premium residential project in Gurugram's Sector-104. This development offers luxury living with modern design, lush amenities, and prime connectivity. Set for completion by 2029, it promises high appreciation value, featuring Club 104 and strategic location advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:40 IST
M2K Olive Green Floors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram-based developer M2K Group has introduced M2K Olive Green Floors in Sector-104, Gurgaon, a premium residential project within its expansive M2K Olive Greens development. Featuring a range of luxury units under the DDJAY Scheme, the 14.56-acre site combines stilt parking, private terraces, and modern amenities, alongside strategic connectivity to business hubs via the Dwarka Expressway.

Slated for completion in the latter half of 2029, the project aims to transform luxury living in the area, promising substantial returns for investors. The group plans to execute the project ahead of schedule, highlighting its robust construction strategy and financial independence, which ensures a self-funded, timely delivery.

According to Dr. Vishesh Rawat, VP & Head of Sales, Marketing, and CRM at M2K Group, Olive Green Floors is designed to offer an elevated lifestyle juxtaposed with lush green surroundings and premium amenities like Club 104. Priced attractively at Rs1.95 crore under a limited Navratra Offer, it presents a strong investment case in Gurgaon's burgeoning real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

