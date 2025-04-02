Left Menu

Tragic Leap: Lawyer's Mysterious Fall from Faridabad Court

A 53-year-old lawyer, JP Dhankhar, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a court building in Faridabad. The reasons remain unclear as no suicide note was found. Preliminary investigations suggest health issues may have been a factor. Police have launched further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:22 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 53-year-old lawyer named JP Dhankhar reportedly took his own life by leaping from the fourth floor of the District Court in Sector 12, Faridabad, on Wednesday.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the suicide as no note was recovered. His body has been taken for a postmortem examination, according to police reports. Dhankhar, a retired Indian Navy personnel, practiced law at the court.

During preliminary investigations, it emerged that the lawyer may have been suffering from a disease that could have led to this drastic action. Dhankhar's colleagues witnessed his fall and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. An inquiry is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

