High-Speed Chase in Faridabad: Constable Narrowly Escapes Car Assault

A police constable in Faridabad was nearly run over by a car with tinted glasses and no number plate. The driver, Sahil Kaushik, attempted to hit the constable multiple times before being caught after getting stuck in a traffic jam. An FIR has been filed, and the driver was arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded in Faridabad as a police constable was targeted by a rogue driver in a car with tinted windows and no number plate. The constable, Sadiq, nearly fell victim to three separate attempts to run him over.

The chaos began while Sadiq, with Sub-Inspector Mahavir and home guard Gaurav, was checking vehicles at a metro turn. The driver, identified as Sahil Kaushik, initially ignored signals to stop, opting instead to attempt to hit Sadiq.

Undeterred, Sadiq pursued the vehicle with the help of a passerby, and Kaushik was apprehended at a traffic jam. An FIR is now registered against Kaushik, leading to his arrest from Dabua colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

