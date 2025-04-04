High-Speed Chase in Faridabad: Constable Narrowly Escapes Car Assault
A police constable in Faridabad was nearly run over by a car with tinted glasses and no number plate. The driver, Sahil Kaushik, attempted to hit the constable multiple times before being caught after getting stuck in a traffic jam. An FIR has been filed, and the driver was arrested.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded in Faridabad as a police constable was targeted by a rogue driver in a car with tinted windows and no number plate. The constable, Sadiq, nearly fell victim to three separate attempts to run him over.
The chaos began while Sadiq, with Sub-Inspector Mahavir and home guard Gaurav, was checking vehicles at a metro turn. The driver, identified as Sahil Kaushik, initially ignored signals to stop, opting instead to attempt to hit Sadiq.
Undeterred, Sadiq pursued the vehicle with the help of a passerby, and Kaushik was apprehended at a traffic jam. An FIR is now registered against Kaushik, leading to his arrest from Dabua colony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Faridabad
- police
- car chase
- constable
- tinted windows
- number plate
- traffic jam
- FIR
- Sahil Kaushik
- arrest